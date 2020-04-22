FIR Against Journalist Gowhar Geelani for ‘Anti-National’ Posts.

The spokesman said the unlawful activities include “glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of State.”

Geelani, a freelance journalist, has worked for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in the past.

The spokesman said several complaints have also been received against Geelani for threatening and intimidation.

“A Case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation initiated,” he added.