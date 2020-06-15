An FIR has been registered against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for reportedly sharing an ‘edited’ video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter.According to a report by NDTV, the video purportedly shows present CM Chouhan promoting the sale of liquor. However, in their complaint, the BJP claimed that the video clip was from “when the Kamal Nath government changed the excise policy to open liquor shops in the state.”The video was reportedly tweeted by Singh’s Twitter handle on Sunday, following which it was retweeted and shared several times. According to IANS, the complaint said that the video reads in Hindi, "Liquor shops are opened but lockdown at temples and religious places. Great uncle, let them drink as much as they can".Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nischal Jharia said that on Sunday night, former minister and MLA Vishwas Sarang, former minister Umashankar Gupta, MLA Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma and others gave a written complaint to the police, IANS reported.According to the complaint, Chouhan had shared a 2.19 minute video on Twitter, which was morphed by Singh and his associates and squeezed into nine seconds.While Singh has been booked for defamation and forgery, police said that the “social media monitoring cell has registered a separate case against a person under various sections of the IT Act for tampering with the video.”(With inputs from PTI and IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.