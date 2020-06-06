Hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned private hospitals in Delhi, a case was registered against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on charges of violating ICMR guidelines on novel coronavirus testing following a state government complaint.The private hospital was issued a directive by the Delhi government on June 3 in this regard.The complaint filed by Amit Kumar Pamasi, Deputy Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Delhi government, against the hospital Medical Superintendent read that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID samples, which is “mandatory”.The testing guidelines have been put in place by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).Hospitals Denying Beds to COVID Patients Won’t be Spared: Kejriwal“The CDMO-cum-mission director (central) has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even as of 3 June, which is a clear violation of directions issued under the Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020," the FIR stated.Earlier in the day, Kejriwal issued a stern warning to private hospitals on alleged denial of admission to coronavirus patients and said that the Delhi government would deploy health officials at such hospitals to ensure availability of beds to each and every COVID-19 patient.Kejriwal warned of strict action against hospitals that refuse to treat such patients.Four Lessons From Kerala on How to Effectively Control COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.