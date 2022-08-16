Bouncers Allegedly Thrash Army Man, His Brothers in Gurgaon Club, Arrested
This is the second such instance of violence by bouncers within a week.
In the second case of assault by bouncers recently, an army man and his two brothers were thrashed by four bouncers at a club in Sector 29, Gurugram, police said on Monday, 15 August.
While the three men are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the four bouncers have been arrested by the Gurgaon Police.
What Happened
The complainant, Sunil Kumar, told the police that he along with his brothers Khajan Singh and Anil Kumar had gone to the Friction Club located in Sector 29 on Sunday, 14 August, at around 11:20 pm, Zee News reported.
"We enjoyed ourselves there for about 20 minutes and thereafter the club operator stopped the music. Anil then reportedly requested that music be continued," Sunil told the police. Sunil then claimed that a bouncer started arguing with them and was later joined by two bouncers to "beat them brutally."
The bouncers did not, however, stop with the assault even after a team of cops reached there after someone dialled the 112 helpline, Sunil Kumar reportedly claimed.
"They threatened to kill us if we visited the club again," he added.
Based on the complaint, a First information Report( FIR) has been registered against four unidentified bouncers of Friction club under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station, according to Times Now.
Second Such Instance
This is the second such incident that has been reported from the Cyber City area in a week. On 9 August, a multinational company manager and his friends were thrashed by some private bouncers and managers of a club in Udyog Vihar.
Police had arrested seven accused, including a manager, the next day. The district police will soon begin reviewing bouncer records, in an effort to curb fights that take place both inside and outside of clubs in the city, according to Zee News.
(With inputs from Times Now and Zee News.)
