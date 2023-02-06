FIR Against Baba Ramdev Over Remarks on Muslims, Christians at Rajasthan Event

An FIR was registered against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday, 5 February, over his provocative remarks against Muslims and Christians at a recent event in Rajasthan's Barmer district on 2 February.

Ramdev was booked for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings.

What had Ramdev said?: Ramdev, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity, had accused Muslim men of abducting Hindu women, adding that people from both religions were "obsessed with conversion."