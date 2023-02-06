FIR Against Baba Ramdev Over Remarks on Muslims, Christians at Rajasthan Event
Baba Ramdev was booked for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings.
An FIR was registered against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday, 5 February, over his provocative remarks against Muslims and Christians at a recent event in Rajasthan's Barmer district on 2 February.
Ramdev was booked for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings.
What had Ramdev said?: Ramdev, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity, had accused Muslim men of abducting Hindu women, adding that people from both religions were "obsessed with conversion."
The case against Ramdev: After the complaint filed by local resident Pathai Khan at the Chauhatan police station, Ramdev was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as:
153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion)
295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings)
298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings)
