FIR Against Baba Ramdev Over Remarks on Muslims, Christians at Rajasthan Event

Baba Ramdev was booked for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
An FIR was registered against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday, 5 February, over his provocative remarks against Muslims and Christians at a recent event in Rajasthan's Barmer district on 2 February.

Ramdev was booked for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings.

What had Ramdev said?: Ramdev, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity, had accused Muslim men of abducting Hindu women, adding that people from both religions were "obsessed with conversion."

The case against Ramdev: After the complaint filed by local resident Pathai Khan at the Chauhatan police station, Ramdev was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as:

  • 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion)

  • 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings)

  • 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings)

Topics:  Baba Ramdev   Ramdev 

