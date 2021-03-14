FIR Against Akhilesh Yadav for Allegedly Assaulting Journalists

A case was registered against Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in relation with an alleged assault on journalists in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday, 13 March, PTI reported.

Further, Samajwadi Party district President Jaiveer Yadav lodged a counter-case against the journalists.

According to The Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said, “The cross FIRs were lodged based on complaints from both sides. Further action will be taken based on the merits of the cases. An investigation is underway.”

The first case against the SP chief and 20 others was registered on a complaint filed by Awadhesh Parashar, national president of the Indian Press Aliveness Association, IANS reported.