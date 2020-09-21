FinCEN Files: 3,201 Transactions Red-Flagged to Top US Regulator 

Top US financial watchdog Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the treasury department has received 3,201 suspicious activity reports (SARs) or red flags involving Indian entities over suspected money laundering, terrorism, drug dealing or financial fraud, The Indian Express reported on Monday, 21 August.

The FicCEN files follows a series of offshore leaks – Swiss Leaks in 2015, Panama Papers oin 2016, Paradise Papers in 2017.

"There are a total of 3,201 transactions which have been listed as "suspicious" in nature and these add to $1.53 billion—but this is only those where complete Indian addresses linked to different entities (senders, banks, beneficiaries) are available," The Indian Express report said.