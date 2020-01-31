Finance Min Official Stays on Budget Duty Despite Father’s Death

Kuldeep Kumar Sharma – a veteran finance ministry official crucial to the printing of the Union Budget 2020 – did not abandon his duties “for even a minute” after being informed of his father’s death on Republic Day, 26 January.

“Displaying exemplary commitment, (he) symbolised extraordinary sincerity towards his call of duty, ignoring personal loss,” the ministry’s official handle wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that Sharma has had 31 years of experience and is “the key hand to complete budget document printing task within a very tight schedule.”