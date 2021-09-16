Govt To Back 'Bad Bank' With Rs 30,600 Crore in Guarantees: FM Sitharaman
Sitharaman had announced the creation of NARCL or bad bank in order to resolve large cases of stressed assets.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday, 16 September, that the central government will provide guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore for the security receipts which will be issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or 'bad bank'.
Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for 2021-22, had announced the creation of NARCL or bad bank in order to resolve large cases of stressed assets.
NARCL would reportedly buy bad loans at 15 percent cash and the remaining 85 percent would be in security receipts guaranteed by the government, News18 reported
Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech, “An Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and Asset Management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt. It will then manage and dispose of the assets to alternate investment funds and other potential investors for eventual value realisation."
Meanwhile, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) moved an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August, seeking licence to set up a Rs 6,000 crore NARCL.
The bad bank was incorporated last month in Mumbai following the registration with Registrar of Companies (RoC).
