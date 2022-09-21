File Report on Probe Into Intercepted Conversations of Niira Radia: SC Tells CBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 21 September, directed the CBI to file a status report on the investigation into intercepted conversations of corporate lobbyist Niira Radia.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of the Radia tapes.

"We will have it after the vacations as there is a Constitution Bench next week. Meanwhile, the CBI may file an updated status report," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

The matter is posted for next hearing on 12 October. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the petition may be disposed of in the light of the right to privacy judgment of the apex court.