Several residents of Bengaluru on Wednesday, 20 May, reported hearing a loud booming sound in the eastern parts of the city. On social media, several people reported hearing a booming sound and a thunderous noise, while some claimed they felt tremors and windows rattling.Soon after Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao issued a statement: “No damage reported anywhere. We also got information bt the media, the sound was heard from the international airport to Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. No calls to 100 till now of any damage,” he said.A similar statement was issued by MN Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police, Whitefield. “A booming sound heard across eastern Bengaluru from International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city right up to Hebbagodi. We are trying to ascertain the source of the noise. In Whitefield area, we have searched on the ground and so far there is no damage to anything,” he said.A Fighter Plane Caused the Sonic Boom?Soon after the sound was heard, there were reports that it was caused by an Indian Air Force aircraft going supersonic. However, Bengaluru police have not received any information from IAF on this.MN Anuchet, in-charge of areas near HAL, said he is still waiting for information from defence authorities. "HAL & IAF authorities have both been contacted. So let's wait for their info and not speculate," he said.Later Bengaluru police commissioner also told The Quint: "We have also asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight or supersonic sound. Bengaluru police are waiting for air force to confirm."Not an EarthquakeKarnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) confirmed that no earthquake was reported in Bengaluru. “The seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as generally happens during a mild tremor. The activity is purely a loud unknown noise,” said a senior KSNDMC official.While the authorities are trying to find answers to explain this anomaly, people on Twitter had some lighthearted response to it.Sample these tweets: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.