A leopard was lynched and paraded by a group of people in the Katahbari Pahar area of Guwahati on Sunday, 7 June. morning, reported The Indian Express. According to the report, the locals also removed the eight-year-old leopard's teeth after killing it.This is the fifth such killing of leopards this year in the state.Assam Villagers Kill Leopard, Cut Off Its Tail and PawsThe leopard was caught using a rope trap set by the locals.Katahbari Pahar area falls under the Fatasil Reserve Forest of Guwahati. Six people, including one minor, have been arrested so far in connection with the case. According to police, since the teeth were moved, these men will be charged for poaching as well.In an alleged video clip of the incident, now circulating on social media, three-four men can be seen parading the carcass of the animal.The Outlook, quoting local residents, reported that the leopard had been attacking their poultry and goats in the areas for several days.The report also quoted Jitender Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) at Guwahati Wildlife Division, who said that the animal was struggling to set itself free from the trap for several hours. By the time the forest officials and veterinary doctors arrived at the spot to tranquillise the leopard, it had lost its life.(With inputs from The Indian Express and Outlook)