Fewer Women In Kerala Police Affecting Justice Delivery Capacity

By the time Sub-Inspector (SI) Anitha* reached her desk in central Kerala’s Ernakulam district, she had already spent eight hours in the field. She was staring at another two or four hours of desk work before she could call it a day. “I think we spend anywhere between 10 and 12 hours a day at work,” said the officer with 25 years’ experience. “But I do not have complaints. That is how police work is and I am used to it by now.”

Despite a police force that works regular 12-hour shifts, Kerala was ranked 13 among 18 large states in the police’s capacity to deliver, in the India Justice Report (IJR) released by Tata Trusts, a philanthropic body, in November 2019. The IJR looked at three other pillars of the judicial system – prisons, legal aid and judiciary. Even though Kerala was rated the best for its prisons and legal aid and fifth for its judiciary, the state’s police capacity was ranked fifth from the bottom.