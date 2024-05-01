Festivals in May 2024: Akshaya Tritiya to Kalashtami; Check Full List Here

Festivals in May 2024: May is the 5th month of the year, and arrives with many festivals and special days. It marks the beginning of Spring season in many parts of the world, especially in the regions falling in Northern Hemisphere. In Southern Hemisphere, May is the month of Autumn season. Many Hindu festivals in India are scheduled in the month of May, including Akshaya Tritiya, Rabindra Jayanti, Varuthini Ekadashi, Vallabha Acharya Jayanti, and more.

It is important for people to know the dates of all festivals so that they can prepare for the festivities in advance. Also, keeping the knowledge about festivals of India is critical, especially for those who are preparing for different competitive examinations.

Let us check out the complete list of festivals that will take place in the month of May 2024.