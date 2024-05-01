Festivals in May 2024: Akshaya Tritiya to Kalashtami; Check Full List Here

Festivals in May 2024: May is the 5th month of the year, and arrives with many festivals and special days. It marks the beginning of Spring season in many parts of the world, especially in the regions falling in Northern Hemisphere. In Southern Hemisphere, May is the month of Autumn season. Many Hindu festivals in India are scheduled in the month of May, including Akshaya Tritiya, Rabindra Jayanti, Varuthini Ekadashi, Vallabha Acharya Jayanti, and more.
It is important for people to know the dates of all festivals so that they can prepare for the festivities in advance. Also, keeping the knowledge about festivals of India is critical, especially for those who are preparing for different competitive examinations.
Let us check out the complete list of festivals that will take place in the month of May 2024.
Hindu Festivals in May 2024: Full List
Following is the list of all festivals that will take place in May 2024 in India.
Saturday, 4 May 2024: Vallabha Acharya Jayanti
Wednesday, 8 May 2024: Rabindra Jayanti
Wednesday, 8 May 2024: Vaishakha Amavasya
Friday, 10 May 2024: Akshaya Tritiya
Saturday, 11 May 2024: Vinayaka Chaturthi
Sunday, 12 May 2024: Adiguru Shankaracharya Jayanti
Monday, 13 May 2024: Skanda Shashti or Kanda Shashti
Thursday, 16 May 2024: Sita Navami
Sunday, 19 May 2024: Mohini Ekadashi
Monday, 20 May 2024: Pradosh Vrat
Tuesday, 21 May 2024: Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi
Thursday, 23 May 2024: Kurma Jayanti
Thursday, 23 May 2024: Buddha Purnima
Thursday, 23 May 2024: Vaishakha Purnima Vrat
Thursday, 30 May 2024: Kalashtami
