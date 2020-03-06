Female Labour-force in India Down from 34% to 24%: UN Study
Female labour-force participation in India has declined from 34 percent in 2006 to 24.8 percent in 2020, according to a new study.
According to the UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) India study, India is the only country among the 153 surveyed countries where the economic gender gap is larger than the political gap.
"Gender stereotypes and lack of infrastructure has traditionally sidelined women from core manufacturing functions. As a result, not many are able to reach leadership roles," it said.
Companies need to ensure policies and procedures are made to adapt to various life changes in their employees, including maternity, changing care needs, dual career couples and continuity, the study said.
Women Working Mostly in Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries
"Globally, 38.7 percent of employed women are working in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, but only 13.8 percent of landholders are women," it said.
It is the need of the hour that public policy and corporate policies incorporate various gender related barriers in India to ensure effective solutions, according to the study.
"Gender mainstreaming goes beyond developing separate women's projects within work programmes or women's components within existing activities in the work programmes. It requires attention to gender perspectives as an integral part of all activities across all programmes," it said.
This involves putting gender perspectives as the central frame of thought to all policy development, research, advocacy, development, implementation and monitoring of norms and standards and planning, implementation and monitoring of projects, it added.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)