Fear, Family Pressure: Jamia Students Leave Campus After Violence

The morning after the police forcibly entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia and unleashed violence which left more than 100 people injured, students were seen filtering out of the campus with their bags packed.

“The atmosphere here is very disturbed, the library has been destroyed and a curfew was imposed in the campus last night, even some rooms were set on fire. The police has entered our mosque... so we have to leave,” said a departing student.

“Our families are pressuring us and for our own safety, we have to leave,” he added.