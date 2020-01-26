Faye D’Souza Dropped From Lecture Series In Goa For Anti-CAA Stand

Journalist Faye D'Souza has been dropped from the list of speakers at a lecture series sponsored by the Goa government because of her stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

D'Souza, a well-known TV journalist, was among the speakers at the D D Kosambi Festival of Ideas organised by the Goa Art and Culture Department. The lecture series would be held from January 27 to 30 at the Kala Academy in Panaji.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade told reporters that her name was omitted due to her anti-CAA stand. D'Souza was supposed to speak on January 29.