Fathima Latheef Death at IIT-Madras: Case Shifted to CBI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday cited orders from the Centre, to shift the probe in the death of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This comes 10 days after the father of the 19-year-old woman told the media that Union Minister Amit Shah had assured them that the CBI will investigate the case. Fathima, a first-year Humanities student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, was found dead at her hostel on 9 November.

According to the The Times of India, the order transferring the case stated that the state government had decided to accept the proposal of the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Commissioner of Police to transfer the case. The transfer was reportedly recommended by the top officers based on demands from various quarters.

A notification in this regard was also issued, according consent for the CBI to take over the case.