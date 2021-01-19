Priest Kottoor, Found Guilty of Killing  Sister Abhaya, Moves HC 

Initially, the case was ruled as a suicide by the local police and the crime branch but it was handed over to the CBI after several protests. According to the charge sheet, Abhaya was killed because she was witness to an alleged ‘immoral activity’ involving two priests and a nun. She was attacked with a blunt object before being dumped in the well, the CBI had claimed.



In his appeal, he has argued that the trial court's judgment is based on the "unconnected story circumstances culled out from unreliable solitary witnesses," reported Live Law. It is contented that the trial court has not truly quoted the evidence in the judgment.