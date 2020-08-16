Father, Son Die as Panchayat Meet Turns Violent in UP’s Pratapgarh

A father and son lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district after a panchayat meeting, called to solve a land dispute between two parties turned violent, reported NDTV.

Police say they were kept in the dark about the local meeting, in which two lawyers from both sides were present as intermediaries.

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector have been suspended for failing to act in time, which led to the death of Dayashankar Mishra and his son, Anand Mishra.