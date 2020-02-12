Father of Rape Survivor Shot Dead in Firozabad
The father of a rape survivor was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the family suspects the accused in the rape case is behind the killing, police said on Tuesday, 11 February.
The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night of 10 February in New Tilak Nagar, they said.
His daughter was raped six months ago and a man identified as Achaman Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, SSP Sachin Patel said.
The police was looking for the accused and the family suspects that he was behind the killing, Patel said. Three policemen have been suspended for laxity, the SSP said.
The 50-year-old, an electrician was shot in his back outside his house. In the written complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, an FIR was registered against four people, which includes Achman Upadhaya, who has earlier been charged with robbery, assault and rape, he is also charged under Gangster Act.
Younger brother of deceased told The Times of India that Achman was with his aide on a motorcycle, when they fired a shot.
“On 1 February 2020 a written complaint was filed against Achman at Uttar Pradesh police station, after which an FIR under IPC section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) was lodged against the accused but the police didn't arrest him” reported The Times of India.
IG Satish Ganesh told The Times of India that despite two FIRs – which includes rape – lodged in August, 2019 at Shikohabad and a charge sheet filed, the police failed to arrest the accused, thus IG Satish Ganesh suspended inspector Keshav D Sharma, inspector Lokendra Singh and sub inspector Ashesh Kumar for not carrying out their responsibilities.
(With inputs from PTI and Times of India)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)