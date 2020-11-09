FASTag Mandatory for All Four-Wheeler Vehicles from 1 Jan 2021

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday, 7 November, issued a notification making a FASTag mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles from 1 January 2021.

Accordingly, the ministry took the decision via amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

"It may be stated that this notification would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100 per cent at 'Toll Plazas' through the 'Electronic Means' only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the 'Fee Plazas'," the ministry said in a statement.

"The steps for ensuring the availablity of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and through online mechanism so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience."

FASTag has been made mandatory since 1 December 2017 for all registrations of new four-wheelers and is being supplied by the manufacturers or dealers.

It has been further mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new 3rd Party Insurance. This provision shall be applicable from 1 April 2021.