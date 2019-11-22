NHAI Fastag Last Date: Fastag To Be Mandatory From 16 January 2020
Fastag last date extended to 15 December
Fastag last date extended to 15 December(Photo Courtesy: Digital Indian Twitter)

NHAI Fastag Last Date: Fastag To Be Mandatory From 16 January 2020

The Quint
India

The government extended the mandatory Fastag roll out date to 15 December earlier, which was then extended to 31 December 2019 and was further extended to 15 January 2020.

Earlier, it had been decided that from 1 December Fastag will be applicable on all toll plazas across the country which will make all tolls cashless. Without purchasing Fastag people will not be able to make it past the toll gate but the date was extended to 15 January 2020. Therefore, from 16 January 2020 Fastag will be mandatory on all the toll plaza across the country.

The announcement was made by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari earlier said that from 1 December the facility of paying the toll in cash at the toll plaza located on all the national highways across the country is being eliminated, therefore making it swift and easy to work. However, it was postponed to 15 December on 29 November. Due to a shortage of tags in the market, the last date of Fastag being mandatory was then finally extended to 15 January.

Loading...

Where To Buy Fastag From?

Earlier, to purchase Fastag Rs 150 security deposit had to be made. However, in order to promote Fastag, NHAI is making it available for free.

Fastag will be available at NHAI's Point of Sale-POS for free, whereas customers have to pay the full fee for buying Fastag from the bank. Fastag is also available at all bank’s website and on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall as well.

Also Read : What Is FASTag? All You Need to Know About FASTag Login & Recharge

List of Certified Banks Providing Fastag

S. No.Issuing BankCustomer Care Helpline No
1Axis Bank1800-419-8585
2ICICI Bank1800-2100-104
3IDFC Bank1800-266-9970
4State Bank of India1800-11-0018
5HDFC Bank1800-120-1243
6Karur Vysya Bank1800-102-1916
7EQUITAS Small Finance Bank1800-419-1996
8Paytm Payments Bank Ltd1800-102-6480
9Kotak Mahindra Bank1800-419-6606
10Syndicate Bank1800-425-0585
11Federal Bank1800-266-9520
12South Indian Bank1800-425-1809
13Punjab National Bank080-67295310
14Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank1800-223-993
15Saraswat Bank1800-266-9545
16Fino Payments Bank1860-266-3466
17City Union Bank1800-2587200
18Bank of Baroda1800-1034568
19IndusInd Bank1860-5005004
20Yes Bank1800-1200
21Union Bank1800-222244
22Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd1800-2667183
23Airtel Payments bank400

(Source: IHMCL website)

Documents Required For Purchasing Fastag

People who want to purchase Fastag, need to have KYC documents as the Fastag will be linked to an account. Apart from that, they have to submit their Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle and ID proof of themselves for verification.

What Will Happen If Fastag Is Not Purchased Till 15 January 2020?

The cars without a Fastag will have to pay double the toll price after 15 January 2020. At that time the lanes of all toll plazas will be electronic, so it will be mandatory to apply Fastag on the vehicle.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...