NHAI Fastag Last Date: Fastag To Be Mandatory From 16 January 2020
The government extended the mandatory Fastag roll out date to 15 December earlier, which was then extended to 31 December 2019 and was further extended to 15 January 2020.
Earlier, it had been decided that from 1 December Fastag will be applicable on all toll plazas across the country which will make all tolls cashless. Without purchasing Fastag people will not be able to make it past the toll gate but the date was extended to 15 January 2020. Therefore, from 16 January 2020 Fastag will be mandatory on all the toll plaza across the country.
The announcement was made by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari earlier said that from 1 December the facility of paying the toll in cash at the toll plaza located on all the national highways across the country is being eliminated, therefore making it swift and easy to work. However, it was postponed to 15 December on 29 November. Due to a shortage of tags in the market, the last date of Fastag being mandatory was then finally extended to 15 January.
Where To Buy Fastag From?
Earlier, to purchase Fastag Rs 150 security deposit had to be made. However, in order to promote Fastag, NHAI is making it available for free.
Fastag will be available at NHAI's Point of Sale-POS for free, whereas customers have to pay the full fee for buying Fastag from the bank. Fastag is also available at all bank’s website and on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall as well.
List of Certified Banks Providing Fastag
|S. No.
|Issuing Bank
|Customer Care Helpline No
|1
|Axis Bank
|1800-419-8585
|2
|ICICI Bank
|1800-2100-104
|3
|IDFC Bank
|1800-266-9970
|4
|State Bank of India
|1800-11-0018
|5
|HDFC Bank
|1800-120-1243
|6
|Karur Vysya Bank
|1800-102-1916
|7
|EQUITAS Small Finance Bank
|1800-419-1996
|8
|Paytm Payments Bank Ltd
|1800-102-6480
|9
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1800-419-6606
|10
|Syndicate Bank
|1800-425-0585
|11
|Federal Bank
|1800-266-9520
|12
|South Indian Bank
|1800-425-1809
|13
|Punjab National Bank
|080-67295310
|14
|Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank
|1800-223-993
|15
|Saraswat Bank
|1800-266-9545
|16
|Fino Payments Bank
|1860-266-3466
|17
|City Union Bank
|1800-2587200
|18
|Bank of Baroda
|1800-1034568
|19
|IndusInd Bank
|1860-5005004
|20
|Yes Bank
|1800-1200
|21
|Union Bank
|1800-222244
|22
|Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd
|1800-2667183
|23
|Airtel Payments bank
|400
(Source: IHMCL website)
Documents Required For Purchasing Fastag
People who want to purchase Fastag, need to have KYC documents as the Fastag will be linked to an account. Apart from that, they have to submit their Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle and ID proof of themselves for verification.
What Will Happen If Fastag Is Not Purchased Till 15 January 2020?
The cars without a Fastag will have to pay double the toll price after 15 January 2020. At that time the lanes of all toll plazas will be electronic, so it will be mandatory to apply Fastag on the vehicle.
