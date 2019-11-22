NHAI Fastag Last Date: Fastag To Be Mandatory From 16 January 2020

The government extended the mandatory Fastag roll out date to 15 December earlier, which was then extended to 31 December 2019 and was further extended to 15 January 2020.

Earlier, it had been decided that from 1 December Fastag will be applicable on all toll plazas across the country which will make all tolls cashless. Without purchasing Fastag people will not be able to make it past the toll gate but the date was extended to 15 January 2020. Therefore, from 16 January 2020 Fastag will be mandatory on all the toll plaza across the country.