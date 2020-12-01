Agriculture Minister Invites Farmer Union Leaders for Talks Today

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of the farmers' organisation, who have been protesting against three farm laws, for talks on Tuesday, 1 December, at 3 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

“We decided to conduct the next round of talks on 3 December, but the farmers continued their protests and with the COVID-19 situation and winters, we that the talks should be held earlier,” ANI quoted Tomar as saying.