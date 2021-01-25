If Laws Not Repealed, Farmers To March To Parliament on Budget Day
The announcement came just a day before the proposed tractor march by farmers on Republic Day in the city.
The farmers' unions, who have been protesting against the three controversial farm laws, announced that they will march towards the Parliament in New Delhi on 1 February, if their demands are not met.
Incidentally, this is also the day Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"On 1 February, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations," said Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union to ANI.
The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at ‘designated spots’. Three routes have reportedly been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.
Farmers-Govt Talks on Farm Laws
While the farmers have insisted on the repeal of the three laws passed in September, the Centre has not been willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the laws.
The government has posited the contentious laws as much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector that will give farmers more freedom to sell their produce. However, protesting farmers have argued that this will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system and prioritise corporate interests.
