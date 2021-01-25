If Laws Not Repealed, Farmers To March To Parliament on Budget Day

The farmers' unions, who have been protesting against the three controversial farm laws, announced that they will march towards the Parliament in New Delhi on 1 February, if their demands are not met.

Incidentally, this is also the day Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"On 1 February, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations," said Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union to ANI.

The announcement came just a day before the proposed tractor march by farmers on Republic Day in the city.