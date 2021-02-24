Farmers to Gherao Parliament If Govt Won’t Repeal Laws: Tikait

According to PTI, Tikait also informed that the farmers are issuing an open challenge to the government: if the latter does not repeal the contentious farm laws and implement the MSP, the farmers of the country will also demolish the godowns of big companies.

Further, Tikait said the United Front will soon give a date for this too, reported PTI.

For months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.