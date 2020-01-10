Health of Rajasthan Farmer Buried Neck-Deep in Ground Worsens

The health of one of the five farmers who buried themselves neck-deep in the ground over the alleged land acquisition by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for a housing project deteriorated on Thursday, 9 January, but he refused to leave the protest site at Nindar village.

Demanding that their land be acquired as per the revised Land Acquisition Act and compensation be given accordingly, farmers from the village located on the outskirts of Jaipur are holding 'Zameen Samadhi Satyagrah'.