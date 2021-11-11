Farmers Claim 'Lakhimpur-Like' Incident in Punjab, SAD Alleges Attack on Vehicle

A clash broke out between farmers and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers in Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday, 10 November, while party leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was in the constituency for a rally, reports said.

SAD has alleged that farmers attacked a party SUV in the convoy, while the latter claimed that party workers tried to mow down some farmers unsuccessfully and also fired shots in the air.

One farmer was injured in the clash on Wednesday after reportedly being flung from the bonnet of a vehicle in the convoy. He and another farmer had climbed up on the vehicle in an attempt to stop it from leaving.