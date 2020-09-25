PM Slams Oppn on Farm Bills, Says ‘Our Workers Will Bust Lies’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 25 September, lashed out the Opposition and accused them of misleading the farmers.

“All BJP Karyakartas should reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them in a simplified language about the importance and intricacies of the new farm reforms, how these will empower them. Our ground connect will bust the lies and rumours being spread in the virtual world,” PM Modi said while addressing the BJP workers on the Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Opposition was using farmers for their benefit.