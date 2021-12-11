Protesting Farmers to Go Back Home With a Victory March
Farmers were seen dismantling their makeshift accommodations at the borders.
Farmers camping at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of Delhi are scheduled to take out a victory march on Saturday, 11 December, to mark an end to the protest against the three contentious farm laws that lasted over a year.
Farmer leaders of Punjab at Singhu border are supposed to gather near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) in the morning and after few ceremonies they all will be marching towards Punjab. At Tikri border, farmer leaders will assemble at Kisan Chowk, Bahadurgarh at 9 am. Farmers camping at Ghazipur border will assemble near main stage at around 10 am.
Speaking to the media, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that a large group of farmers shall vacate the area at 8 AM on Sunday.
"In today's meeting, we'll talk, pray, and meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it'll take 4-5 days. I will leave on 15th December, Tikait said, according to news agency ANI.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said the state government will welcome farmers on Saturday on their return from the Delhi borders.
While congratulating the farmers, farm labourers and their leaders, the chief minister on Friday, 10 December, said it was the victory of the people and unmatched unity of various sections of society that have forced the Centre to roll back the "draconian black" laws.
Haryana Police have advised motorists to modify their journey on national highways on Saturday to avoid inconvenience owing to the return of farmers.
However, they said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic on the highways across the state.
A police spokesperson said district Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure appropriate traffic, security, and law and order arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in all districts from Delhi to Ambala and Bahadurgarh towards Hisar and Jind.
It is expected that farmers from Kundli and Tikri borders will go back by passing through the districts of Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Hansi, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts in large groups that will become a large motorcade.
(With IANS inputs.)
