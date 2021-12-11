Protesting Farmers to Go Back Home With a Victory March

Farmers camping at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of Delhi are scheduled to take out a victory march on Saturday, 11 December, to mark an end to the protest against the three contentious farm laws that lasted over a year.

Farmers were seen dismantling their makeshift accommodations at the borders where they lived while protesting against the laws.

Farmer leaders of Punjab at Singhu border are supposed to gather near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) in the morning and after few ceremonies they all will be marching towards Punjab. At Tikri border, farmer leaders will assemble at Kisan Chowk, Bahadurgarh at 9 am. Farmers camping at Ghazipur border will assemble near main stage at around 10 am.