Farmers Protest: SKM Concerned as 100 Missing Since Tractor Rally

As protests against the contentious farm laws completed their 68th day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a press note on Sunday, 31 January, expressed concern over the fact that more than a hundred people were still reported to be missing after the Republic Day rally.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday also said that there was no point in Opposition leaders seeking votes from farmers in return for their support for the agitation.

Further, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar argued over the new farm laws, over the weekend.