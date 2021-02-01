Farmers Protest: SKM Concerned as 100 Missing Since Tractor Rally
As protests against the contentious farm laws completed their 68th day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a press note on Sunday, 31 January, expressed concern over the fact that more than a hundred people were still reported to be missing after the Republic Day rally.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday also said that there was no point in Opposition leaders seeking votes from farmers in return for their support for the agitation.
Further, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar argued over the new farm laws, over the weekend.
- Forensic scientists from Gujarat on Sunday examined areas in and around the ITO junction in central Delhi in the aftermath of Republic Day clashes.
- Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the Ghazipur area near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to lend his support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
- Internet services have been suspended in Delhi’s border areas, including Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, from 11 pm on 29 January to 11 pm on 31 January, as per an order by the Union Home Ministry.
- Thousands of farmers gathered for a “mahapanchayat” in Baghpat’s Baraut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Police Dig Up Roads, Place Spikes at Tikri Border: Eyewitnesses
According to eyewitness accounts, the police has dug up roads and placed spikes at the Tikri Border so that farmers may not be able to drive their tractors to Delhi like they did on the day of the tractor rally.
Cong MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla Wear Black to Parliament
Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla have worn black gowns to the Parliament, as a mark of their protest against the three farm laws, according to ANI.
Sukhbir Singh Badal Visits Protest Site at Ghazipur
Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, whose party pulled out of ruling NDA over the contentious farm laws, on Sunday visited the Ghazipur area near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to lend his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.
During his visit, Badal said: “I congratulate Rakesh Tikait ji for his fight against the farm laws. All farmers are grateful to him, our party stands with him.”
'Over a 100 Missing Since Tractor Rally': SKM
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a press note on Sunday, 31 January, expressed concern over the fact that more than a hundred people were still reported to be missing after the Republic Day rally. SKM also informed of a committee that had been formed to look into the issues.
“Any information on missing persons can be shared with 8198022033 with full name of the missing person, full address, phone number of the person and any other contact number at home and missing from when.”SKM
Further, SKM, in its press note, condemned the arrests of journalists like Mandeep Punia and the cutting off of the internet in protest sites. They also shared the news of the demise of another protesting farmer.
Speaking about the Sadbhavna Divas, which was observed on 30 January, SKM said:
“SKM notes that the Sadbhavana Diwas announced yesterday was marked in a widespread manner across the country and in Madhya Pradesh, places like Rewa, Mandsaur, Indore, Gwalior, Jhabua and other locations had a fast undertaken by protesters. Concerned faculty members and scholars of Punjab Agriculture University also observed one day fast in support of farmers.”
“The morcha is getting stronger day by day,” SKM added.
