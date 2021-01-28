Red Fort Violence | Goons Attacked Us, Not Farmers: Injured Cops

The Quint spoke to three Delhi Police personnel who were injured on duty during the farmers' tractor rally that turned violent on 26 January. All three had one thing in common to say: 'They were goons, not farmers. Farmers would never hurt anyone.’

Young Constable Rekha Kumari was on duty at Maurice Nagar in Delhi on Republic Day. She injured her ribs when a grill fell on her and is admitted in a Delhi hospital.