Singhu Border: Stones Thrown, Tents Torn at Farmers’ Protest Site
A group of people, claiming to be locals, threw stones and vandalised tents of protesting farmers in Singhu.
A group of people, claiming to be locals, threw stones and vandalised tents of protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu on Friday, 29 January.
This has been the center of farmers' protests since November. One police official has been injured in the violence, reported NDTV.
The Delhi Police reportedly used baton charge and tear gas shells to control the situation, as locals clashed with the protesting farmers.
Tikri and the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur have also been placed under a heavy blanket of security.
