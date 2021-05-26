‘Black Day’ Protest: Farmers Hoist Black Flags, Burn Effigies

Farmers are holding protests at various places, including at Delhi’s borders and Punjab.

The Quint
Updated
India
3 min read
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, with supporters and farmers, protests with black flags against farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Wednesday, 26 May 2021.
i

Farmers on Wednesday, 26 May, are holding protests at various places, including the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders as well as Punjab, where people of Chabba village have been putting up black flags at their houses and on their tractors, ANI reported.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farmers mark Black Day after six months of protest, carry black flags in addition to the tricolour.</p></div>

Farmers mark Black Day after six months of protest, carry black flags in addition to the tricolour.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that people are putting up flags wherever they are and will not be marching to Delhi.

“We are also carrying the tricolour. It has been six months now, but the government is not listening to us. So, farmers are putting up black flags. It will be done peacefully,” Tikait said.

Photos from the protest showed farmers burning effigies of BJP leaders and hoisting black flags.

PTI also reported a minor scuffle between Tikait and the police at the Ghazipur border.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gets into a scuffle with police officers, during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait gets into a scuffle with police officers, during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi
(Photo: PTI)
Also Read

Protecting Indian Farmers: Abandon Cash Transfers, Save MSP System

Protecting Indian Farmers: Abandon Cash Transfers, Save MSP System

Members of various farmers’ organisations were also seen taking a tractor rally to the residence of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the protest in Patiala.

‘Black Day’ Protest: Farmers Hoist Black Flags, Burn Effigies
(Photo: PTI)

While the Congress has officially extended support to the protest, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged the BKU to call off the march to Delhi, as the event could become a super-spreader and negate the state’s efforts to tackle the pandemic.Farmers burn symbolic effigy of PM Modi, other BJP leaders in protest against contentious agricultural laws.

However, Tikait, on Wednesday, said that the protest is being held keeping in mind all COVID protocols.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farmers burn symbolic effigy of BJP government in protest against contentious agricultural laws.</p></div>

Farmers burn symbolic effigy of BJP government in protest against contentious agricultural laws.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Farmers marks Black Day after six months of protest.</p></div>

Farmers marks Black Day after six months of protest.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Ahead of the protest, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “On 26 May, we will complete six months of this protest. The day will also mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as Black Day.”

In a statement last week, farmers had told the government to not test their patience, initiate dialogues, and accept their demands. They also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to resume the talks with farmers over the new farm laws.

The last meeting between the government and the farm leaders were held on 22 January. There have been no talks between the two sides since 26 January, as the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi turned violent.

(With inputs from ANI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!