‘Black Day’ Protest: Farmers Hoist Black Flags, Burn Effigies
Farmers are holding protests at various places, including at Delhi’s borders and Punjab.
Farmers on Wednesday, 26 May, are holding protests at various places, including the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders as well as Punjab, where people of Chabba village have been putting up black flags at their houses and on their tractors, ANI reported.
Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that people are putting up flags wherever they are and will not be marching to Delhi.
“We are also carrying the tricolour. It has been six months now, but the government is not listening to us. So, farmers are putting up black flags. It will be done peacefully,” Tikait said.
Photos from the protest showed farmers burning effigies of BJP leaders and hoisting black flags.
PTI also reported a minor scuffle between Tikait and the police at the Ghazipur border.
Members of various farmers’ organisations were also seen taking a tractor rally to the residence of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the protest in Patiala.
While the Congress has officially extended support to the protest, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged the BKU to call off the march to Delhi, as the event could become a super-spreader and negate the state’s efforts to tackle the pandemic.Farmers burn symbolic effigy of PM Modi, other BJP leaders in protest against contentious agricultural laws.
However, Tikait, on Wednesday, said that the protest is being held keeping in mind all COVID protocols.
Ahead of the protest, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “On 26 May, we will complete six months of this protest. The day will also mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as Black Day.”
In a statement last week, farmers had told the government to not test their patience, initiate dialogues, and accept their demands. They also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to resume the talks with farmers over the new farm laws.
The last meeting between the government and the farm leaders were held on 22 January. There have been no talks between the two sides since 26 January, as the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi turned violent.
(With inputs from ANI)
