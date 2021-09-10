Farmers' Protest: Mobile and Internet Services Restored in Karnal
Mobile and internet services were restored in Karnal as the farmers' protest entered its fourth day.
Mobile and internet services were restored in Karnal on Friday, 10 September, as the farmers' protest at the mini-secretariat entered its fourth day.
Farmers have been staging a demonstration against the Centre's three farm legislations while also demanding action over the police lathicharge incident from last month.
The state administration had suspended internet in the five adjoining districts of Karnal ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Tuesday, 7 September.
“As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again,” Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Farmer unions have planned several meetings across the country in the coming days. They have also refused to speak to the government until Ayush Sinha, a IAS officer who was seen instructing the police to "crack skulls" of protesters in a viral video, is suspended.
At the meeting in Karnal, farmers also sought suspension of police officials involved in the lathi-charge, Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family, a job for the son of deceased farmer Sushil Kajal, and Rs 2 lakh as relief funds for each injured farmer.
Since the incident, Sinha has been transferred and is currently posted as Additional Secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.