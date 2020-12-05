Farmers Protest: EAM to Skip Canada-led Meet Post Trudeau’s Remark

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will not participate in the next Canada-led meeting of foreign ministers to strategise tackling COVID-19, amid controversy over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on the ongoing farmers protests.

According to The Print, the Ministry of External Affairs has told their Canadian counterpart that the minister will not be available for 7 December meet due to "scheduling issues." Jaishankar had participated in the meeting held on 3 November, and had taken to social media to post about the same.