Farmers to Continue Protests, Next Meet With Centre on 3 December
Catch all the live updates of the farmers’ “Dilli Chalo” protests here.
On Tuesday, 1 December, leaders and representatives of farmers' groups held a meeting with the Agriculture Ministry officials at Vigyan Bhawan in which several Union Ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.
The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive. A fourth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the government is now expected to be held on Thursday, 3 December.
Besides Tomar, Railway and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash along with representatives of farmers' organisations from Punjab and Haryana sat together for talks on Tuesday noon.
- During the meeting, the Union Ministers conveyed to the farmers the benefits of the Acts brought to improve the agricultural sector
- The farmers’ representatives, however, termed the laws as contrary to their interests
- Meanwhile, Tomar has proposed to set up an expert committee to discuss the issues of farmers further, so that they can be resolved by mutual consent
- The farmers’ representatives, however, rejected the government’s proposal to constitute a committee, maintaining that all the delegates will go through further discussions to resolve the matter
Meet Underway At Residence of Amit Shah
A meeting is underway at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are present, ANI reports.
Positive Dialogue Being Held With Farmers at Singhu Border: Cops
Gaurav Sharma, DCP, Outer North-Delhi on Wednesday said that positive dialogue is being held with the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.
“We have arrangements in place to contain any law and order situation,” he added, according to ANI.
Delhi's Chilla Border Closed for Traffic
The Chilla border on Noida-link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.
“People are advised to avoid Noida-link road for going to Noida and use NH-24 and DND instead for Noida,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday.
Various Issues Discussed: Agri Min Statement on Talks With Farmers
"It has been suggested by the government to the representatives of farmers' union to identify the specific issues related to farm reform acts and share with the government on December 2, 2020 for consideration. These issues will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting to be held on December 3, 2020," an Agriculture Ministry statement said.
The government has assured that it is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers' welfare.
"Various issues related to farm reform acts were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere," the statement said.
