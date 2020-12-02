Farmers to Continue Protests, Next Meet With Centre on 3 December 

On Tuesday, 1 December, leaders and representatives of farmers' groups held a meeting with the Agriculture Ministry officials at Vigyan Bhawan in which several Union Ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, were present.

The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive. A fourth round of talks between the agitating farmers and the government is now expected to be held on Thursday, 3 December.

Besides Tomar, Railway and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash along with representatives of farmers' organisations from Punjab and Haryana sat together for talks on Tuesday noon.