Farmers’ Protest: Ex-Sportspersons to Give Up Awards in Solidarity

Kartar Singh, wrestler, Padma Shri awardee accompanied Cheema in the press conference, as well as Olympic gold medallist hockey player Gurmail Singh, who is also an Arjuna awardee, Arjuna awardee (shotput) Balwinder Singh and former Indian hockey captain Rajbir Kaur have participated in solidarity to the farmers.

"All the Padma and Arjuna awards, all medal will be returned by Punjab's sportspersons...there will be around 150 of them," said another speaker at the press conference, reported NDTV.

The sportspersons have said they will join the agitation at the Delhi borders on 5 December and are trying to contact other former players in Haryana to back up the protests, reported PTI.

Farmers have faced water cannons and tear gas as they were heading towards the national capital to participate in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against farm laws. The lives of three farmers have been claimed so far in the agitation.