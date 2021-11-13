Punjab Govt To Give Rs 2 Lakh to 83 Farmers Arrested on Republic Day

Several protesting farmers on 26 January entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, even as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’. A protestor even hoisted a flag from the ramparts of the fort.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, echoed his government’s commitment to the farmers and said in a tweet, “Reiterating my government's stand to support the ongoing farmers' protest against three black farm laws, we have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26 January, 2021.”