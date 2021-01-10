Protesting Farmers Eating Chicken to Spread Bird Flu: BJP MLA
“So-called farmers aren’t participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits,” the MLA said.
Amid the spread of the bird flu to over seven states in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan Member of Legislative Assembly Madan Dilawar on Sunday, 10 January has accused farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders of "conspiring to spread bird flu".
The farmers have been holding demonstrations since November 26 against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.
“There may be militants, robbers and thieves among them, and they may also be enemies of farmers and all these people want to ruin the country,” claimed Dilawar to ANI.
The MLA from Ramganj Mandi, Kota, alleged in a video interview with news agency ANI that "so-called farmers are not worried about the country, enjoying picnic and luxuries besides relishing delicacies”.
“Some so-called farmers are agitating. These so-called farmers are not participating in any movement but enjoying chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure. It is a conspiracy to spread bird flu,” alleged Dilawar.
Accusing the farmers of causing public inconvenience by blocking roads, the MLA asked for the removal of the protesters with “strictness to avoid the spread of bird flu". Dilawar told ANI, “If these so-called farmers are not removed from the agitation sites then bird flu can spread to the entire country...so they should be immediately removed from the agitation sites.”
Asking the Centre to take a stern step to disperse the farmers, Dilawar added, “If the government does not remove them by persuasion or force in the next few days, I can clearly anticipate bird flu assuming a terrible form in the country.”
Rajasthan Congress President Reacts
In response to Dilawar’s statement, Rajasthan Congress President and State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara tweeted in Hindi, “It is shameful for BJP Rajasthan MLA Madan Dilawar ji to use words like terrorists and thieves for farmers. The farmer who gave you food...you are calling their agitation a picnic and holding them responsible for spreading bird flu? Your statement reflects the mindset of the BJP.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
