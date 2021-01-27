Farmers Postpone March to Parl on Budget Day After R-Day Violence

The farmers’ unions had announced that they will march towards Parliament on 1 Feb if their demands are not met.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. Image used for representation.
i

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Balbir S Rajewal on Wednesday, 27 January said that the farmers’ march to Parliament planned for 1 February has been postponed due to the violence on Republic Day.

“On Martyrs' Day, we will hold public rallies across India on behalf of the farmers' agitation. We will also keep a one-day fast,” he said, according to ANI.

The farmers' unions on Monday had announced that they will march towards the Parliament in New Delhi on 1 February, if their demands are not met.

Incidentally, this is also the day Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"On 1 February, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations," said Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union, to ANI.

The announcement came just a day before the proposed tractor march by farmers on Republic Day in the city.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

