Farmers Postpone March to Parl on Budget Day After R-Day Violence

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Balbir S Rajewal on Wednesday, 27 January said that the farmers’ march to Parliament planned for 1 February has been postponed due to the violence on Republic Day.

“On Martyrs' Day, we will hold public rallies across India on behalf of the farmers' agitation. We will also keep a one-day fast,” he said, according to ANI.

The farmers' unions on Monday had announced that they will march towards the Parliament in New Delhi on 1 February, if their demands are not met.