Farmers To Meet on 1 December: Demands of MSP, Cancellation of FIRs Pending

In an action-packed first day of the Parliament's Winter Session on Monday, 29 November, the highly-anticipated Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha within minutes of its introduction, and amid vehement calls for discussion by the Opposition MPs.

This came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced, after witnessing over a year-long protests by the farmers, that the Centre's contentious farm laws would be repealed in the Winter Session.

Later, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, released a statement saying that this was the “first major victory of the farmers' movement, while other important demands are still pending”.