Farmers in Karnataka to Hold Tractor Rally Sans Police Permission

When asked about permission, Malpatil said that they do not require permission to hold the Republic Day celebration. However, in order to avoid inconvenience to the public, they would work with the police. “But, if they do not give us permission to hold the parade, the protest would take a different turn and the consequences will be the responsibility of the government,” he said.

He added that if farmers in New Delhi are given permission, farmers in Karnataka too should be allowed to hold the rally. He added that they will not disturb the government’s Republic Day celebrations.