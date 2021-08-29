Farmers Hold Mahapanchayat, Block Roads, Day After Lathi-Charge by Haryana Cops
Farmers' organisations have reportedly issued a call to block all Haryana highways till those detained are released.
A day after the Haryana Police lathi-charged farmers in Karnal, a farmers' mahapanchayat was held in Nuh on Sunday, 29 August.
Among those attending the mahapanchayat were senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Kisan Union such as Dr Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, according to NDTV.
India Today reported that farmers' organisations have issued a call to block all Haryana highways till those detained during the clash are released.
Meanwhile, farmers blocked the road at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar for two hours on Sunday in protest against the lathi-charge, reported news agency ANI.
Farmers also blocked the road leading to Ferozepur in Ludhiana earlier on Sunday.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged several farmers blocking National Highway-3 and the Delhi-Amritsar Highway to protest against police brutality against other farmers in Karnal.
The farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza.
The meeting was regarding the upcoming municipal elections. It was scheduled to be held at Prem Plaza Hotel in Karnal, outside which the farmers attempted to assemble but were unable to.
According to a The Indian Express report, the farmers tried to block BJP vehicles moving towards the hotel but were unable to do so due to heavy police presence. The clashes took place when farmers refused to disperse from the National Highway, resulting in the police action.
At least 10 protesters were injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, a video that has emerged from Saturday's violence shows 2018 batch IAS officer Ayush Sinha instructing the cops to “pick up each protester and hit them."
Sinha can be heard saying “sar phod dena” (break their heads) to the cops.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and India Today.)
