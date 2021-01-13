Farmers to Celebrate Lohri Today by Burning Copies of Farm Laws

Farmers protesting at Delhi’s border have said that they will celebrate Lohri on Wednesday, 13 January by burning copies of the three farm laws to mark their objection, PTI reported. However, there will be no big celebrations due to the recent farmer deaths and suicides, according to The Indian Express.

This comes just a day after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws and set up a four-member panel to address the grievances of the farmers over the laws.