Farmers to Celebrate Lohri Today by Burning Copies of Farm Laws
The focus this time would be on burning the laws and not so much on celebration.
Farmers protesting at Delhi’s border have said that they will celebrate Lohri on Wednesday, 13 January by burning copies of the three farm laws to mark their objection, PTI reported. However, there will be no big celebrations due to the recent farmer deaths and suicides, according to The Indian Express.
This comes just a day after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws and set up a four-member panel to address the grievances of the farmers over the laws.
Laws to Be Burned at All Protest Sites in the Evening
Farmers’ leader Manjeet Singh Rai said they will celebrate Lohri by burning the copies of farm laws at all protest sites in the evening, according to Outlook.
A few days ago, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha had expressed their intent to burn the laws. A link to download the farm laws was also shared through WhatsApp and other platforms. Physical copies of the farm laws will also be circulated.
“Farmers are preparing to celebrate Lohri tomorrow at all borders of Delhi, where they are sitting on dharna,” a statement by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha read, according to The Indian Express.
One of Punjab’s biggest harvest festivals, Lohri, is celebrated on 13 January to mark the end of the winter season. Folk songs and dances take place during the celebrations, and edible items like jaggery, popcorn, rewri and sesame are offered to the bonfire.
Farmers at the Singhu border said that though they had plans to have a proper celebration with folk songs and dances, they will now have a simple celebration due to recent farmer deaths and suicides.
“Just yesterday, someone here drank poison on the stage…so the mood is very sombre,” Lovepreet Singh, a volunteer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
A farmer from a village near Chandigarh, Harpreet Singh told The Indian Express that the focus this time would be on burning the laws and not so much on celebration.
“When we celebrate Lohri, we sing a song ‘Ishvar aa, dalidar ja’ to send away the cold. In the current scenario… the laws are our dalidar. So we will sing the song keeping this in mind,” he added.
He also said that seeing the government’s stance on the farm laws, the farmers may also have to celebrate Baisakhi at the Singhu border. “We will not move from here till the farm laws are repealed,” he reiterated.
Baisakhi, which is celebrated on 14 April every year is another important harvest festival of Punjab.
Though the celebration is going to be subdued, families and relatives of some protesters are likely to join them at Singhu border on Wednesday.
Farmers in huge numbers from Uttar Pradesh will also be joining the movement at Ghazipur border.
The farmers have been camped at the borders of Delhi for over a month now, as a mark of protest against the contentious farm laws, and have been refusing to stop their agitation till the legislations are repealed. Eight rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmers’ unions to discuss the issues but no resolution has been reached yet.
The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on 15 January at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.
