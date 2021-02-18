Trains Stopped at Many Places Amid Farmers’ ‘Rail Roko’ Agitation

Farmers who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for months to repeal the three farm laws are holding a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest, spearheaded by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) between 12 pm and 4 pm on Thursday, 18 February.

Trains have been stopped at the Sawai Madhopur railway station in Rajasthan due to the farmers’ protest on railway tracks, The Hindu reported. They have also blocked railway tracks in Palwal, ANI reported.

Twenty-five trains all across Northern Railway have been regulated as the agitation took off, reported IANS. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security measures and deployed 20 additional companies across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana to prevent any untoward incident.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait said to ANI that the demonstration will be a peaceful one, and any stranded passengers will be given water, beverages, and fruits.