Farmer Union Leaders to Discuss Govt Letter in Meeting Today

Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, the general secretary of Kul Hind Kisan Sabha (Punjab), echoed this sentiment, calling the Centre’s letter as “nothing but the insult of farmers and their protest in the severe cold.”

Several farm union representatives, including BKU (Ugrahan), the largest farmers’ union in Punjab, are set to attend a meeting of over 30 unions on Tuesday to decide on a response.

An umbrella body, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) also sent a letter to the Agriculture Ministry, writing that they “never declined to participate in the talks”.

(inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)