Farmers Plant Flowers at Ghazipur After Police Fixes Iron Nails
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the police fixed iron nails for farmers, but they decided to plant flowers for them.
Farmers at the Ghazipur protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border planted flower saplings on Friday, 5 February, as a symbolic gesture against the police fixing iron nails in the area.
Heavy security arrangements like multi-layered barricading, concertina wires, etc., have been put around the area with iron nails cemented on roads as well. This was in the aftermath of the violence in Delhi on 26 January, when one farmer died and hundreds were injured amid clashes between the police and protesters.
Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the police fixed iron nails for farmers, but they decided to plant flowers for them. BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said that a bigger plantation drive was underway on a road stretch nearby.
"A flower garden is being created on the Delhi-Dabur Tiraha road. This will cover the dirt lying on road stretches, and emanate fragrance and improve the environment around," Malik said, according to PTI.
Besides Ghazipur, farmers are protesting at Tikri and Singhu borders as well. This started in November 2020, with the demand of the government to repeal the new agriculture laws.
