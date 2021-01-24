From Threats to R’Day Rally: 10 Highlights about Farmer Protests

It has been sixty days since the farmers’ protests against the recently passed agricultural laws started on the borders of the national capital. There have been eleven rounds of meetings between farm leaders and government officials. While the farmers are hell-bent on a complete withdrawal of the laws, no consensus has been reached yet.

The most recent controversy regarding the ongoing protests have been the farmers claiming to have caught a man on Friday, 22 January, night, who they say was conspiring to spread violence in the movement and specifically attack four farm leaders.