Another Farmer Dies By Suicide Near Tikri Border, Leaves Note

Similarly, a farmer from Jind in Haryana killed himself in February, two kilometres away from Tikri Border protest site.

In January, another famer died in Delhi hospital, after he tried to kill himself. Earlier, Sant Ram Singh, a Sikh preacher also end his life near Singhu border protest site stating that, “ he was unable to bear the pain of the farmers".

Hundreds and thousands of farmers, majority of them are Sikh and from northern states of India have been agitating against the introduction of the controversial agricultural farm bills since September.

These protest are been held at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur sites and on Saturday the protest completed 100 days. Farmers all across the country have decided to protest against the Centre until the laws are repealed.

